International webinar held on World Heritage Day

World Heritage Day at Elephanta Caves | file pic

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An international webinar on “Heritage exchange” was organised to mark World Heritage Day on Tuesday. The webinar was jointly organized by Heritage Society Patna, Global Young Leaders France and Gulab Bai Yadav Memorial College, Borawan.

Director General of Heritage Society Dr Anant Ashutosh highlighted importance of heritage sites and buildings and said that they represented the history and culture of a nation. They constitute architectural heritage of an area.

Founder of Global Young Leaders, France, Marza Pronk presented a short note in the webinar. Abdul Karim Taraja, CEO, Elgan Centre for Education, Kenya, highlighted the conservation of Nelson Mandela heritage sites in Kenya and South Africa. Nelson Mandela is former president of South Africa.

In his address, Naresh Vatsa of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, said “It is important to protect our heritage buildings, sites, as it adds character and distinctiveness to the place.”