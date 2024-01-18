International Vikramotsav-2024: Ujjain To Host 40-Day Event From Mar 1

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): International Vikramotsav-2024, focusing on the era of Vikramaditya, Bharat Utkarsh, New Awakening, and Bharat Vidya, will be inaugurated here on March 1. The completion of the programme will be on April 9, on the day of Gudi Padwa. This mega event will showcase all sorts of colours related to knowledge, science, trade and commerce, singing and music, and other arts.

It is a joint endeavour of Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, Swaraj Sansthan directorate, and culture department to open up developmental aspects of Malwa region. Though model code of conduct in view of general elections-2024 would come into force, it would not cast any effect on the mega event.

Shriram Tiwari, director of host Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, on Wednesday, told mediapersons that the 40-day Vikramotsav will start on March 1 by taking out a Kalash Yatra. Vikram Trade Industry Fair, Lok Rang, Mahadev Sculpture Workshop will be inaugurated on the same day.

He said that this programme includes inauguration of Vikram Vedic watch, release of Vikram Panchang, investiture ceremony of Emperor Vikramaditya. In the activities of Vikramotsav, well-known actress Hema Malini and youth’s favourite singers, Amit Trivedi, and Hansraj Raghuvanshi have been requested to perform. Hema Malini will give three ballet performances on Ramayan, Shri Krishna, and Namami Mahadev at Dussehra Maidan on March 6, 7 and 8, respectively.

Tiwari said that in Vikramotsav, the trade fair will include display and sale of automobiles, textiles, electronic items, agriculture equipment, Khadi and rural industrial products, arts and crafts. Four exhibitions, 13 ballets, nine dramas, and one Mahanatya under Shri Krishna Leelamrit and Vikram Natya Samaroh will be presented by the theatre groups of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. This also includes presentations of Ramayana, Mahabharata, and traditional dance dramas by foreign groups.

Along with this, International History Conclave, National Science Conclave, Bhajanamrit Programme, and International Festival of Mythological Films will also be held. Ved Antakshari, Akhil Bhartiya Veda Sammelan, and Kavi Sammelan focusing on dialects and Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan will also be organised.

Commissioner Reviews Preparations

To finalise the programme of Vikramotsav, a meeting of International Vikramotsav Organising Committee was organised under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal here on Wednesday. The commissioner directed that all concerned departments will provide unprecedented support for the successful organisation of Vikramotsav. Local talented artists will also be allowed to showcase their talent in Vikramotsav. MP Anil Firojia, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, SP Sachin Sharma, director of Vikramaditya Research Institute Shriram Tiwari, Vikram University vice-chancellor Akhilesh Pandey, BJP chief Vivek Joshi, general secretary Sanjay Agrawal and concerned officials were present.