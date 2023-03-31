International Day of Zero Waste observed at Govt Girls College in Mandsaur: ‘By 2040, world will dump 37 million tonnes of plastic in oceans annually’

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Government Girls College, Mandsaur, observed ‘International Day of Zero Waste’ on Thursday to encourage minimising waste and promoting shift towards a green economy.

Principal PL Patidar said that the United Nations General Assembly has formally recognized importance of zero-waste initiatives and proclaimed March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste.

An estimated 2.24 billion tonnes of solid waste is generated globally every year, out of which only 55% is managed properly.

By year 2050, the waste generation will reach 3.88 billion tonnes per year and by 2040, about 37 million tonnes of plastic would be found in the oceans annually.

“We should promote sustainable consumption and production pattern, reduce usage of plastics in our life. Re-usable products should be manufactured and promoted in society,” he said.

Hindi teacher Uma Gagrani said that in wake of rising use of plastic, there was an urgent need for far-sighted solutions to reduce use of single-use plastics and save environment. The programme was conducted by Kantilal Kumawat. Students, teachers and college staff attended the function.