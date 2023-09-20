Inter-State Arms Smuggling: 4 Held With Firearms Worth 3.9L

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police have busted an inter-state firearms smuggling gang and arrested four persons on Wednesday. Police have also seized 34 firearms from their possession. SP Puneet Gehlot had directed officials to take stern action against illegal firearm users and traffickers across the district and concerted efforts were being made to obey the orders ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Following the directives, a special police team was constituted under the guidance of SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan. The rural team on Wednesday received a tip-off that some inter-state arms smugglers are heading towards Undi Khodri.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team nabbed four smugglers from the Jogwada passenger waiting room. During searching, police recovered 34 firearms worth Rs 3.9 lakh.

Those arrested were identified as Kailash Singh, a resident of Undi Khodri, Babbu Chauhan, Duka Barela resident of Revjya Palsud, and Parasram Kharte resident of Revjya. A case under 3, 5, 25 (1) A and 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act has been registered.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the main accused Kailash Siklikar had been engaged in arms manufacturing and smuggling in Undi Khodri. Further investigation is underway.

Under the guidance of SDOP Sandhwa Kamal Singh Chauhan, a team of station in-charge Mayu Singh Radha played a commendable role. SP has announced a reward for the team.

