Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Indore branch is ​best in county

Indore: Indore branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ​was ​selected as best branch of the country in​ the mega category. The branch has achieved this prestigious title​ defeating ​​other mega branc​​hes​ like ​​​​Mumbai​ and ​Bengaluru.​The award would be given away on Tuesday at a function in New Delhi.

ICAI gives awards in different categories Micro, Medium,​ ​Large and Mega depending on the annual activities of its around 160​ branches every year according to the number of registered members in​ t​hose branches. In the results released on Sunday, the city branch was​ declared as the best one. CICASA Indore ​has also​ been ​declared as the best​ center. For the first time both the city ​b​ranch and CICASA are​ selected for the awards at the national level.

​F​ormer ICAI national president Manoj Phadnis, ​c​ouncil ​m​ember Kemisha​ ​Soni, ​r​egional ​c​ouncil ​m​ember Nilesh Gupta, Churchill Jain and many​ senior members​ congratulated the present office-bearers.​

​​Indore CA branch chairman Harsh Firoda said that when the entire​ country and the world were in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic and all​ social and professional activities were closed, we organi​s​ed ​several programmes on virtual mode. Knowledge enhancement of members has always been​ our goal​ and we organised talks of experts on various technical subject matters.

​Branch increasing ​its ​dominance​



The branch is very small ​compared to other ​mega branches. ​Branches with more than ​2500 members come under this​ category. For the first time in 2017-18, Indore branch came​ in this category and since then this is the third time when the branch​ is getting the award at the national level. The branch has earned its​ ​place by competing​ ​against 14 branches of Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Thane​, Jaipur, some of which have more than ten thousand members.