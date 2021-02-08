Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Indore branch is ​best in county

Indore: Indore branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was selected as best branch of the country in the mega category. The branch has achieved this prestigious title defeating other mega branches like Mumbai and Bengaluru.The award would be given away on Tuesday at a function in New Delhi.
ICAI gives awards in different categories Micro, Medium, Large and Mega depending on the annual activities of its around 160 branches every year according to the number of registered members in those branches. In the results released on Sunday, the city branch was declared as the best one. CICASA Indore has also been declared as the best center. For the first time both the city branch and CICASA are selected for the awards at the national level.
Former ICAI national president Manoj Phadnis, council member Kemisha Soni, regional council member Nilesh Gupta, Churchill Jain and many senior members congratulated the present office-bearers.
Indore CA branch chairman Harsh Firoda said that when the entire country and the world were in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic and all social and professional activities were closed, we organised several programmes on virtual mode. Knowledge enhancement of members has always been our goal and we organised talks of experts on various technical subject matters.
Branch increasing its dominance
The branch is very small compared to other mega branches. Branches with more than 2500 members come under this category. For the first time in 2017-18, Indore branch came in this category and since then this is the third time when the branch is getting the award at the national level. The branch has earned its place by competing against 14 branches of Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Thane, Jaipur, some of which have more than ten thousand members.