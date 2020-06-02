Innovation amid Coronavirus: In Indore, engineer duo develops machine to monitor social distancing

Indore: It’s still a major problem to teach people the importance of social distancing and a challenge before authorities to enforce these rules strictly. But, now a start-up in Indore has developed PDS (Physical Distancing System) which works by buzzing and capturing the image of a person moving closer than prescribed social distance.

PDS is the brain-child of 30-year-old pharmaceutical engineer Roshni Shukla, 26-year-old mechanical engineer Durgesh Shukla and 39-year-old electrical engineer Amit Panchal.

“PDS is a useful device to protect against coronavirus, using which social distancing can be easily followed,” Durgesh said. He added that this is the first such device in the world, which can be used in government offices, railway stations, airports, factories, schools, colleges everywhere.

“We have developed a new technology using Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision in this device,” Panchal said. He explained that if a person comes close to the prescribed limit, the alarm is activated automatically and it is notified.

“A photograph is also captured and saved in the pen drive making it easy for monitors to control such instances,” Roshni said.

The device costs about Rs 20,000 and can cover a distance of up to 10 feet. “There can be 5 to 10 markers placed in the 10 feet area to ensure social distancing in queues and offices,” Durgesh said.

Further, the markers and distance for the system can be increased as per requirements and developments. “We can enhance the system using multiple cameras and devices in important areas like government offices, large scale organisations and industries,” Durgesh said.

The trio has been running their start-up for a year and intends to bring the latest technological developments to Indore for helping it become a smart city, and described PDS is a smart way of social distancing.