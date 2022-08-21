e-Paper Get App

Inner Wheel Club of Unique Sonkatch celebrates Krishna Janmotsav

The program was inaugurated by worshipping and garlanding Lord Krishna's portrait.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): The Inner Wheel Club of Unique Sonkatch celebrated Krishna Janmotsav followed by World Photography Day and Raksha Bandhan with kids up to 15 years of age from Happy Public School, Dak Bungalow Road, Sonkatch on Saturday.

Later guests including the Rotary Club president Dinesh G Carpenter, Inner Wheel secretary Sunita Khatri, editorJyoti Wadekar, and others were welcomed by Shreyansh Thakur, Anshika Jain, Priyanka Jaju, and VinayakRathore.

On this occasion, students tied rakhis and also took selfies with their teachers. In the end, chocolates were distributed among children.

