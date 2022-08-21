Inner Wheel Club of Unique Sonkatch celebrates Krishna Janmotsav

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): The Inner Wheel Club of Unique Sonkatch celebrated Krishna Janmotsav followed by World Photography Day and Raksha Bandhan with kids up to 15 years of age from Happy Public School, Dak Bungalow Road, Sonkatch on Saturday.

The program was inaugurated by worshipping and garlanding Lord Krishna's portrait.

Later guests including the Rotary Club president Dinesh G Carpenter, Inner Wheel secretary Sunita Khatri, editorJyoti Wadekar, and others were welcomed by Shreyansh Thakur, Anshika Jain, Priyanka Jaju, and VinayakRathore.

On this occasion, students tied rakhis and also took selfies with their teachers. In the end, chocolates were distributed among children.

Read Also Sonkatch: Five arrested for Rs 60L edible oil theft