Injection crunch in Indore: Clueless on hubby's treatment, woman threatens to kill self

Indore: It is getting bad to worse. With the crisis growing by the minute, patience, especially that of patients' attendants, can run thin. The shortage of antifungal injection required for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) is looming in the city and patients' family members are running from pillar to grab on to the same.

Shattered by the unavailability of injections, a woman threatened to jump off the terrace of the hospital where her husband has been admitted.



A video of Mamta Mandloi, wife of Vishal Mandloi, has gone viral on social media on Tuesday in which she can be heard saying, “My husband is admitted in this hospital with black fungus infection and has pain in his eyes and jaws. The injection (Amphotericin-B) is not available in this hospital. Where should I take him in this condition,” a hapless Mamta asked.