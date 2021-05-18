Injection crunch in Indore: Clueless on hubby's treatment, woman threatens to kill self

Indore: It is getting bad to worse. With the crisis growing by the minute, patience, especially that of patients' attendants, can run thin. The shortage of antifungal injection required for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) is looming in the city and patients' family members are running from pillar to grab on to the same.
Shattered by the unavailability of injections, a woman threatened to jump off the terrace of the hospital where her husband has been admitted.
A video of Mamta Mandloi, wife of Vishal Mandloi, has gone viral on social media on Tuesday in which she can be heard saying, “My husband is admitted in this hospital with black fungus infection and has pain in his eyes and jaws. The injection (Amphotericin-B) is not available in this hospital. Where should I take him in this condition,” a hapless Mamta asked.
"If I don't get the injection today, I will jump off the roof of the hospital and commit suicide. I have no other option left," she went on say further in the video message addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary and Indore collector Manish Singh.
She also informed the media that her husband was admitted to the hospital on May 30 and about 58 injections were administered to him and he required more.
Meanwhile, the hospital's nodal officer, Dr Amit Joshi, told media, “These injections are not available in the hospital at present and patients are being treated for Mucormycosis with other anti-fungal drugs. Administration has decided to provide injections to the hospitals. We will administer it to patients on getting supply.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)