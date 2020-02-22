Inebriated passengers create ruckus on Mahakal Express

The six passengers not only consumed liquor in train but also created unruly scene in an inebriated state. They misbehaved with fellow passengers. Passenger Mishra complained to coach attendant Jitendra Patel about the nuisance. The latter tried to intervene but to no avail.

Seeing on reprieve, Mishra dialed his relative and Union minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and informed him about his and fellow passengers’ woes.

On his part, Pandey passed on the information to the IRCTC. On receiving information, the IRCTC officials swung into action and got the train stopped at Bhimsen station in Kanpur. The coach attendant and the TTE too passed on the information to their seniors.

The Railway Protection Force was called at the railway station. However, as there was no internet, the TTE had to submit a written memo before handing over unruly passengers to the RPF. However, in the melee, three of the inebriated passengers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

According to reports, one of the unruly passengers tried to pass himself as a relative of IG Ajay Rai and even tried to make the train staff, talk to the officer in a bid to pressurize them into releasing him.