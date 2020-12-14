Indore:



Now the maintenance work of two ​important ​i​ndustrial ​a​reas of the city​ i.e. Sanwer Road and Kila Maidan will be done by ​special committee that is ​dominated ​by industrialists. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ​was signed on Monday​ in this connection.​

It was a long pending demand of the industries​ that the responsibility of maintenance of the industrial area should be transferred to them from DIC

Pramod Safari and Sunil Vyas, President and Secretary of Association​ ​of ​Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), informed on Monday that a​ Special Work Committee will now be doing maintenance of ​Sanwer Road and Kila Maidan. A MoU​ was signed on Monday at the office of AIMP between AIMP president​ Pramod Safari and General Manager of DIC Ajay Singh Chouhan. Chouhan said that as​ per the M​o​U an 8 member ‘Maintenance Work Committee ​has been set-up, which​ includes 7 members from AIMP and 1 member from DIC. ​ President of AIMP will be the ex-officio chairman of the​ Committee also and GM of DIC Indore will be the nominated​ ​secretary of​ the committee.

​Chouhan said that the development and maintenance of industrial areas will​ ​now be done ​in coordination ​with ​the committee members.



Safari said that as per the MoU, there will be a separate account in​ the bank in the name of the committee for conducting maintenance and​ development work. In the same account​, ​industrialist will deposit their​ share of maintenance fee. The allocation of the fund from the​ government will also be made in the same account.​ ​He ​added that it is a historic moment​ as we had been making this demand for a long time.​