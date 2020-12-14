Indore:
Now the maintenance work of two important industrial areas of the city i.e. Sanwer Road and Kila Maidan will be done by special committee that is dominated by industrialists. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday in this connection.
It was a long pending demand of the industries that the responsibility of maintenance of the industrial area should be transferred to them from DIC
Pramod Safari and Sunil Vyas, President and Secretary of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), informed on Monday that a Special Work Committee will now be doing maintenance of Sanwer Road and Kila Maidan. A MoU was signed on Monday at the office of AIMP between AIMP president Pramod Safari and General Manager of DIC Ajay Singh Chouhan. Chouhan said that as per the MoU an 8 member ‘Maintenance Work Committee has been set-up, which includes 7 members from AIMP and 1 member from DIC. President of AIMP will be the ex-officio chairman of the Committee also and GM of DIC Indore will be the nominated secretary of the committee.
Chouhan said that the development and maintenance of industrial areas will now be done in coordination with the committee members.
Safari said that as per the MoU, there will be a separate account in the bank in the name of the committee for conducting maintenance and development work. In the same account, industrialist will deposit their share of maintenance fee. The allocation of the fund from the government will also be made in the same account. He added that it is a historic moment as we had been making this demand for a long time.
