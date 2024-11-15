 Industrialists Demand Removal Of Encroachments From Newly Built RW1 Of MR 4 In Indore
Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) met mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Thursday and demanded removal of encroachments on both sides of the newly constructed RW 1 road of MR 4. They also briefed him about the problems being faced by the units. The meeting was held at AICTSL office.

The delegation was led by president of AIMP Yogesh Mehta. Mehta informed the mayor that a number of encroachments have cropped up on the new road. He said that these encroachments would hamper the work of flyover from Gaurinagar to Banganga that has recently started in the area leading to traffic diversion from Sector D.

They said that it is necessary that IMC takes immediate action to remove the encroachments from both sides. Mehta said that while on the one hand, the industries have voluntarily cooperated in the interest of the city by removing their legal constructions for this important road of the city, on the other hand, the encroachment on this road is increasing rapidly.  

In the presence of the delegation itself, the mayor directed the officers of the IMC to take action to remove the encroachment. Former president of the AIMP Pramod Dafaria, joint secretary Amit Dhakad etc. were present in this meeting.

