Indre: Kirana shops to remain will reopen today from 6 am to 5 pm

Indore: Kirana shops will open today from 6 am to 5 pm across the city. On Monday when the District Administration released this order, it reduced

the operational timing of Kirana shops from 6 days of a week to 2 days per week. According to the order, kirana shops will now be allowed to function on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 am to 5 pm. The order was made effective

from Tuesday, thus Thursday is the first day for Kirana trade. A huge crowed is expected to turn up once the shutters go up.



However, government ration shops are open daily from 6 am

to noon. Door-to-door distribution of milk and dairy shops are operational from 6 am to noon and 5 pm to 7 pm on a daily basis. Vegetable shops are allowed to function between 6 am and noon from Monday

to Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday Kirana, government ration shops and

vegetable shops will remain closed. Choithram Mandi and other

vegetable mandis of the District will remain closed on Saturdays

and Sundays.