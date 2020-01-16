Indori brothers’ music making its mark in Bollywood

Indore: Making Indore’s mark in Bollywood industry and musical world, two brothers are music directors, lyricist and supporting singers in two upcoming Bollywood movies to be launched in 2020.

Meet 26-year-old Rishabh Jain and 23-year-old Sambhav Jain who were in Indore on Thursday for celebrating the signing of their contract with T-series for a new album. The duo having performed in over 2,000 shows pan-India, are now on their way to attaining a place Bollywood after capturing youngsters on social media and portals like YouTube.

Inspiring Indoreans from their real life story, the duo talked about their initial struggle being an outsider in Bollywood and of an accident resulting in acid burns.

“I was five years old, when I started informal training in learning music, which continued throughout my education,” Rishabh said. His interest inspired his little brother, who followed his steps into music industry.

“We started singing bhajans in various community events from a nascent age, which helped us in fine tuning our singing skills and even motivated us,” the brothers said.

After completing their graduation, they moved to Mumbai to make their mark in the film industry, but with no portfolio, it did not work.

“We came back, worked on our music and launched our first self-composed video song in 2016 on YouTube,” the brothers said. This song brought them hope, as soon after the release, movie director Sudhish Kumar Sharma called them up.

“He liked our song and gave the opportunity to work as music directors for his movie When Obama Loved Osama,” the duo said. Before the movie was released 2018, Rishabh and Sambhav worked on their first individual album partnering with Alka Yagnik.

“She (Alka) was hesitant in working in a song for YouTube as she normally works only for movies, but she loved our song and agreed to sing,” Rishabh said. This song crossed over 1 million views.

Further, the duo worked on composed songs to motivate youngsters, based on their life experiences. “About six months back, I was in a car accident, where a tanker hit our car and we crashed into a tanker filled with acid in front of us,” Sambhav said.

While the girl on the driving seat was safe, Sambhav received major burns on his body and throat. “It seemed impossible that I will ever sing again, but that time motivated me to write songs for people in such situations,” Sambhav said.

Together, the duo wrote the song ‘Mahavir ki santan hu main’ and continued to compose similar songs. Recently, they released a song on New Year quoting the importance of family relations.

Talking about the album they have signed, the duo said, “We will be working with Bollywood singers and some international names as well; according to the discussion with the label’s team, so it is a big achievement, which we are celebrating in our hometown.”