Indore:Two kite sellers held with 700 spools of Chinese manjhas  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons with 700 spools of banned Chinese manjhas. Other traders are also being searched by the police for trading in the banned manjha.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch and the MG Road police raided a shop and recovered 13 cartons containing about 700 spools of the Chinese thread from the shop. Two accused named Ganesh Mourya and Tahir Aziz were arrested and goods worth Rs 3 lakh were seized.

Ganesh informed the police that he runs a kite shop in Kachhi Mohalla. Tahir works at his shop and sells the banned thread to the people suggested by Ganesh. They are being questioned about other traders who sell the banned thread in the city. The accused were handed over to the MG Road police station for further investigation.