Indore's young wrestler Atharv Gurjar in Bahubali 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's young wrestler Atharv Gurjar on Tuesday flew to Hyderabad to join shooting for ace director Rajamouli’s Bahubali -3. In the movie, he will be seen sharing screen time with famous actor Prabhas.

The data of more than 600 wrestlers of the country was prepared for a shot of Bahubali 3 film being directed by one of the famous filmmakers of the country, in which Atharv Gurjar and Shyam Yadav of Madhya Pradesh were selected.

The director and casting team searched the data of wrestlers from all over the country, in which some wrestlers were selected for the film. The selected wrestlers had to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday and put the final stamp on working in the film.

The selection of Atharv Gurjar from Indore, is a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh. Atharv works as a gym trainer and practises wrestling.

In conversation with Free Press, Atharva said “It is a big opportunity to work in film with country's famous director Rajamouli, as well as famous film actors.

According to Atharv, he will be seen on the big screen showcasing his wrestling skills with leading artist Prabhas. “I have been invited for 4 days to this film, but the schedule can be extended even further,” he said before rushing to airport for his flight to Hyderabad.

Atharv’s family was happy for his success. Wrestling has been part of the family for years and Atharv's grandfathers too had tried their hand at wrestling. Atharv drew inspiration from family and stepped into the field of wrestling and now he would be working in movies, said Athrav’s mother.