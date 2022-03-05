Indore’s senior artist receives National Award in Mumbai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior artist of Indore received a prestigious National Award in Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, for his contribution to art on Saturday. Artist Parvez Ahmed received the award at the 130th All-India Art Exhibition organised by Bombay Art Society. His artworks will be presented at Jehangir Art Gallery for three days from Saturday onwards. His artworks will be available for public viewing till Monday evening.

Recently, Ahmed also received an award at the Akm International Art Exhibition, Punjab, for his commendable artworks.

Ahmed has 21 national and 4 international reputed art awards in his achievements closet. He has participated in more than 150 competitions, besides solo and group shows held at the national and international levels.

‘Art, to me, means love’

‘I’ve been working constantly to spread my idea and vision of the world through art at the national, as well as international levels for the past 40 years. Art, to me, means love, which enables me to see the best version of the world possible. Art is a blessing and I’m grateful to have it in my life,’ said Indore’s senior artist Parvez Ahmed.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:00 PM IST