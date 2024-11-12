 Indore's MY Hospital Boosts CCTV Surveillance, Increases Cameras From 50 To 140
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's MY Hospital Boosts CCTV Surveillance, Increases Cameras From 50 To 140

Indore's MY Hospital Boosts CCTV Surveillance, Increases Cameras From 50 To 140

Ensuring comprehensive monitoring across its premises, the hospital has increased the cameras from 50 to 140.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance security, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has increased the number of CCTV cameras installed to nearly three times. Ensuring comprehensive monitoring across its premises, the hospital has increased the cameras from 50 to 140.

The measure comes in response to the recent tragic rape and murder of a female doctor in West Bengal, an incident that shocked the nation and sparked a security overhaul in hospitals countrywide. With the new surveillance setup, MY Hospitalóbiggest government hospitals in stateócan now monitor every activity involving patients, relatives, and staff, significantly strengthening safety standards.

Read Also
Another Accused Arrested For Duping Man Of Rs 26 Lakh In Indore
article-image

Alongside the CCTV upgrade, thehospital administration has installed additional lighting in the deserted areas, allowing doctors and staff to move freely within the premises at any hour. The action has been taken after a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Deepak Singh in which he directed the hospital authorities to take necessary action for the same.

Moreover, MY Hospitalís campus, which includes Chacha Nehru Hospital, Cancer Hospital, and Super Specialty Hospital, has implemented closures of all gates except the main entrance during night to control access. Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, emphasised the importance of these upgrades, noting that visitor ID checks are now in place, and patients visiting hours have been limited to 4-6 pm to reduce congestion and maintain security.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's SGSITS Submits Proposal To Set Up Green Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence

Indore's SGSITS Submits Proposal To Set Up Green Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence

Indore's MY Hospital Boosts CCTV Surveillance, Increases Cameras From 50 To 140

Indore's MY Hospital Boosts CCTV Surveillance, Increases Cameras From 50 To 140

Another Accused Arrested For Duping Man Of Rs 26 Lakh In Indore

Another Accused Arrested For Duping Man Of Rs 26 Lakh In Indore

Bank Employee Duped By Conman Through Fake Loan App In Indore

Bank Employee Duped By Conman Through Fake Loan App In Indore

Western Madhya Pradesh Sees 7K Solar Systems Installation In 10 Months

Western Madhya Pradesh Sees 7K Solar Systems Installation In 10 Months