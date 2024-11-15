 Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

Action taken following the assault on doctors and security guard by relatives of a three-year-old patient in MY.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned by the incident of assault on doctors and security guard by relatives of a three-year-old patient in MY Hospital's New Chest Ward, authorities have announced plans to expand both the bed capacity and security measures.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, along with Chacha Nehru Hospital superintendent Dr Preet iMalpani, conducted an inspection on Thursday to assess current hospital arrangements. The officials proposed to increase 20 beds in the 60-bed ward, increasing its capacity to 80.

At present, high patient footfall has forced the hospital to admit two patients per bed, contributing to Tuesday night’s clash between the doctors and family members of a patient.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: 7 Doctors Injured At MY Hospital After Patient's Kin Call Armed Goons Over...
article-image

“We have decided to take two rooms of the building that are currently occupied by the orthopaedic department, and also to shift the stuff of MRTB hospital stored in another room,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

FPJ Shorts
DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Junior Research Fellow Positions – Eligibility & Application Steps Explained
DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Junior Research Fellow Positions – Eligibility & Application Steps Explained
CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside
CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Declines On The Wall Street; Trump-Musk Charm Fades Away
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Declines On The Wall Street; Trump-Musk Charm Fades Away
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, Other NCP Leaders Skip PM Modi's Rally In Mumbai Raising Speculations On Rift Widening Within Mahayuti
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, Other NCP Leaders Skip PM Modi's Rally In Mumbai Raising Speculations On Rift Widening Within Mahayuti

He also added that additional security guards have been deployed, and plans to install CCTV cameras are underway. Dr Dixit also said that a proposal has been submitted to the government to increase the security staff by 110 guards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...