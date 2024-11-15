Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned by the incident of assault on doctors and security guard by relatives of a three-year-old patient in MY Hospital's New Chest Ward, authorities have announced plans to expand both the bed capacity and security measures.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, along with Chacha Nehru Hospital superintendent Dr Preet iMalpani, conducted an inspection on Thursday to assess current hospital arrangements. The officials proposed to increase 20 beds in the 60-bed ward, increasing its capacity to 80.

At present, high patient footfall has forced the hospital to admit two patients per bed, contributing to Tuesday night’s clash between the doctors and family members of a patient.

“We have decided to take two rooms of the building that are currently occupied by the orthopaedic department, and also to shift the stuff of MRTB hospital stored in another room,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He also added that additional security guards have been deployed, and plans to install CCTV cameras are underway. Dr Dixit also said that a proposal has been submitted to the government to increase the security staff by 110 guards.