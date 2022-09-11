e-Paper Get App
‘Indore’s ‘Master Plan is best in the country’

Detailed information was provided on the social, economic and technical issues that the city faced, which made its master plan the best in the nation.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was conducted by the Utthan Abhiyan team members, principal secretary (Town and Country Planning) Manish Singh and senior officers of the department to discuss the city’s master plan. It was believed that the planning for Indore city was one of the best master plans in India. Detailed information was provided on the social, economic and technical issues that the city faced, which made its master plan the best in the nation.

It was discussed in the meeting that provisions should be made for residential, commercial and industrial activities. The meeting focused on such issues as waterlogging and demanded a better plan to make the traffic flow in the city smooth. The issue of land classification was also discussed, where the committee made it clear that, due to land use classification in the development plan, no land owner should be differentiated on the basis of income and equal natural justice should be given to all. Following all such parameters makes Indore’s master plan the best in the country and should be adopted by others while planning their infrastructure.

