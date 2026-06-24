Indore's Fake NEET Paper Seller Allowed To Appear For Law Exam | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man arrested for allegedly selling a fake NEET question paper was taken by the Crime Branch to his law college on Tuesday to appear for his first-year law examination.

The permission was granted following an order from the court.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, accused Akshay Malviya was arrested on Sunday from the Lasudia area.

During the investigation, police found that he had allegedly tried to earn money by creating a fake NEET examination paper using old NEET question papers and AI tools, and then marketing it online as the actual paper for this year's exam.

Police said Akshay allegedly contacted several students from Indore, Kota and other states through social media and sold the fake paper to them.

After his arrest, a case was registered against him and he was sent to police custody.

His family later approached the court through a lawyer, seeking permission for him to appear in his law examination.

Following the court's directions, the Crime Branch escorted him to the college under police custody, where he appeared for his first-year law exam.

Police said the investigation into the fake paper-selling racket is underway.

Kota police tipped-off Indore police

Indore Crime Branch’s SIT arrested law student Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia, after a tip-off from Kota Police flagged his alleged involvement in selling fake NEET papers online.

Acting on the input, police tracked his Instagram account, where he was reportedly offering AI-generated and edited question papers for ₹50–₹100.

A case has been registered under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Investigators are now probing the extent of the fraud and possible financial gains.