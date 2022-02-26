Indore’s braveheart student leads Ukraine evacuation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of more than 770 students stuck in Ukraine was led by Indore’s 23-year-old medical student Hrishikesh Rao, as they headed for the final rescue and moved towards evacuation on Saturday. The medical student from Indore has been pioneering efforts in gathering, and ensuring the safety of, all the students in major strike areas.

From the first day of the blast, (Thursday), he took on the responsibility of saving everyone around. Following the motto of the Border Security Force, Rao acted as a true warrior and put ‘Service Before Self’ as he continued to be a wall protecting his fellow mates and juniors. Rao is the youngest one in his family with an elder brother and sister. But, when the time came, he did not back down from becoming the support everyone needed.

In a one-on-one interview, Rao shared the struggles faced by students and how he ensured a smooth and safe evacuation of hundreds of students.

Q: What were the major challenges of being stuck in Ukraine?

Rao: From the first day (Thursday), till Saturday, the entire city was run down to ashes. We had no food, or water, or access to facilities. The first strike was just the beginning, because they kept coming. Further on, we spent time in the frozen bunkers built in the basement of the university building. During this time, students panicked to such an extent that we were afraid of losing them.

The most challenging time was at night. After the blackout at 10 pm, the two hours were filled with anxiety. From 12 midnight, we would keep hearing bomb blasts and could not tell which one would hit us. Everyone—from students who had just been here for a year to the girls—was in a difficult situation.

Q: How did you cope with food and other issues?

Rao: The most important part was to find a way to get out of the place of war. We kept telling everyone to stay positive and managed to gather everyone together. We shared whatever we could gather together. I’ve lived in many places and been alone. Most kids who live like that know how to deal with shortages. Yes, it was troublesome and scary, but life goes on when we head with faith and love.

Q: How did you manage the students and save their lives?

Rao: I stayed strong and kept motivating them. Spearheading the situation, I tried to tell them it was an experience and tried to mock the time of horror and fear. I had to become a parent, a counsellor, a friend and even a teacher for the students.

Q: How did you manage the evacuation?

Rao: A leader leads from the front when the road ahead is tough, but decides to stay back when the chances of fall are greater. On Saturday, I booked and managed all the buses. I organised the students in a plan that everyone, especially the girls and juniors, can find their way back first. A small team is with me and we will leave on Sunday morning.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:51 PM IST