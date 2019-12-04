Indore’s AQI drops to lowest after 25 days

Indore: It is good news for the citizens who were worried about the increasing air pollution in the city as the Air Quality Index of Indore dropped to 100 after 25 days.

The AQI level has reached to ‘satisfactory’ level after a long time which has also given a sigh of relief to Regional Pollution Control Board officials who were on their toes as the pollution had reached to poor level for five times in December.

Chief Chemist of Pollution Control Board Dr DK Wagela said that the drop in AQI is the result of increase in speed of air in the city.

“In last few days, AQI was increased across the state probably due to low speed of air. Now, it can be expected that the AQI would decrease more in few days. However, it will remain at moderate level on usual days,” Wagela said. Last time, the AQI dropped below 100 was on November 8.

However, it has increased above 200 on November 16, November 17, November 19, November 23 and on December 3.

Officials of the department said that the level of pollution has decreased across the state on December 4.

Sirpur Lake’s water is safe: RPCB

Concerned with the incident of large number of bird’s death in Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, Regional Pollution Control Board had collected the water samples of Sirpur Lake on November 21.

The department had collected four samples of the lake from different places and checked the hardness, dissolve oxygen, and biochemical oxygen demand.

“We had taken the samples of Sirpur Lake as it is one of the biggest habitats of migratory birds in city. We found the water samples safe as it s hardness was below 500 mg/L and no other harmful substances found,” Wagela said.

He said that the hardness of water near CAT channel was high and it might be possible that some drainage water is mixing there in the lake.