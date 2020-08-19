Indore's annual earnings through waste processing go up

Indore: Indore, which is eyeing to retain the title of the countrys 'cleanest city' for the fourth time in a row, has been increasing its earnings by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020', the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey, on Thursday. A total of 1.9 crore citizens across 4,242 cities of the country participated in the survey.During 2019-20, the city civic body's earnings from the processing of wet and dry garbage increased by 50 per cent to nearly Rs six crore, said Asad Warsi, the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan's adviser for Indore Municipal Corporation.

In FY 2018-19, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had generated about Rs four crore from garbage processing. Warsi said the IMC has set up an automated processing plant equipped with artificial intelligence for dry waste. Through this plant, materials like glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, metal are segregated.

The civic body is producing bio-CNG and compost by processing the wet waste, he said.

For the processing of wet waste, IMC is setting up a new 500 tonne capacity bio-CNG plant in Devguradiya area on Public