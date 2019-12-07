Indoreans' opinion divided over Hyderabad encounter

Indore: The police encounter of four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case on Friday morning by the Hyderabad police triggered a heated debate, dividing public opinion between the ones hailing the killings as ‘justice’ being delivered and those who are raising questions on its legality-even terming it as extra-judicial killing.

Speaking to Indoreans, we got the opinions from women, advocates, activists and opinion makers.

Vanshika Gangwani, Associate professor: “There are many true victims of rape in our country. There are some women who are using the law wrongly, but the truth is… many rape victims cannot get justice easily now. The encounter definitely stirred up excitement and feeling among many that justice has been done.”

Rakhi Jaisinghani, Homemaker: “Look at what they did to Unnao victim yesterday! What do you expect from police if court of law fails to provide justice to rape victims! I am not saying it is right to encounter someone without proving but the truth is in today’s scenario, it is very difficult for women to be safe with such rapists around. The court also needs to tighten up and think twice before releasing such accused in case of Unnao.”

Shruti Joshi, Physiotherapist: “I was actually quite happy to read the news. I am not sharing an educated opinion, but somehow, it felt that the girl got justice. The torture she went through still gives me chills. Someone who raped a girl and burnt her alive definitely deserved to die.”

Anand Mohan Mathur, Senior Advocate: "The case should be investigated. If the encounter is right, then it is right. If it is fake, then it is not right and rule of law must be followed. Without conviction, we cannot punish anyone. The matter should be further investigated."

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta: "Encounter is not a solution to problem. First, rape should not happen. If such an instance has happened, then the legal route should be followed. Some people might feel it is good, but this will not kill the culture of rape in city. The legal and constitutional route should be followed. We need to educate about the dignity of woman and creating a trustful environment. Where are the laws to protect the girl? Call to Helpline numbers go unanswered, as I have read. People become emotional and set up something, but it is not sustained. We need sustained efforts at social level. Government needs law and security systems in place. We cannot kill rape by killing the rapist."

Bharat Chhaparwal, Former vice chancellor of DAVV: "I don't believe in the concept in encounter. This authority cannot be given. Encounter is not a solution. Why not encounter Asharam, Chimaynanada and Ram Rahim? Police does not have the right. Unless proven, one should not be punished. Who knows who is behind the crime. Politicians could be involved. Such encounters are causing lawlessness. Law of land should be followed."