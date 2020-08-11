Indore Zoo to remain closed on Independence Day

Indore: For the first time in years, the Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore will remain closed on Independence Day, thanks to the corona pandemic.

Zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said that every year entry to the zoo is thrown open for the public on Independence Day. With entry free, more than 30,000 people, mainly children come and visit the zoo on that day and the zoo is teeming with excited children who have great fun on that day.

The zoo closed down during the first lockdown and has been closed for the last four and half months and it is not clear when it will open. Dr Yadav said that zoo has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 1.75 cr during this period.