e-Paper Get App

Indore: Zoo outing for kids of street vendors

Along with the children of the street vendors, their parents also participated. The children showed great enthusiasm in competition and enjoyed the zoo trip.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The children of street vendors of the city were taken to the city zoo on Sunday. Also, a painting competition was organised for them.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said that under ‘Svanidhi Mahotsav’ for self-supporting street vendors and their family members under the Prime Minister's Self Fund Scheme, the Municipal Corporation Indore organized a zoo tour and a painting competition for the children.

Along with the children of the street vendors, their parents also participated. The children showed great enthusiasm in competition and enjoyed the zoo trip.

Prabha Bhaskar of Urban Poverty Alleviation Cell said that a painting competition was organised for all the children in the zoo itself by Ekal Yuva Indore on the topic of cleanliness for the children and the painting material was also distributed to all the children.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Zoo outing for kids of street vendors

RECENT STORIES

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

Here's how Indian students coped with Europe's worst-ever heatwave

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

As international students worry about visas, read what experts think are reasons for the delay

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

ISC pass percentage 99.38, CBSE and HSC trail

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Mumbai: Stakeholders take BMC's no pothole promise with grain of salt

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty