Indore: Zoo outing for kids of street vendors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The children of street vendors of the city were taken to the city zoo on Sunday. Also, a painting competition was organised for them.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar said that under ‘Svanidhi Mahotsav’ for self-supporting street vendors and their family members under the Prime Minister's Self Fund Scheme, the Municipal Corporation Indore organized a zoo tour and a painting competition for the children.

Along with the children of the street vendors, their parents also participated. The children showed great enthusiasm in competition and enjoyed the zoo trip.

Prabha Bhaskar of Urban Poverty Alleviation Cell said that a painting competition was organised for all the children in the zoo itself by Ekal Yuva Indore on the topic of cleanliness for the children and the painting material was also distributed to all the children.