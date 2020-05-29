Indore zoo-keepers taking care to keep inmates cool amid high temperature

Animals residing in Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore might not have had any visitors since last two months, but at least they are relaxing and enjoying their special summer diet with coconut water, de-stress supplements, mood-enhancing fruits, glucose powered feeds and electrolytes.

As Nautapa peaks, the heat affects the health and wellness of animals especially the snakes in the recently built Snake House at the city zoo.

City zoo is taking extra measures to ensure the wellness of animals as high temperatures can often result in fatalities. With the Snake House hosting about 30 reptiles in over a dozen enclosures, it is a new challenge for the keepers of the city zoo.

“The major issue faced by animals much like humans in Indore is due to hot and dry weather,” Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo in-charge, said. He explained that humidity plays an essential role in the wellness of most animals.

“Handling high temperature is a major issue only in case of birds, but dry weather troubles most animals,” Yadav said. To ensure enough moisture, various steps have been taken in the zoo for animals.

Cheer Up Birdie!

Birds may get stress-induced fever resulting in an increase in body temperature.

To help them cheer up on hot days, the city zoo is adding supplements to their feed. A balanced diet with seeds, fruits and glucose is given to birds for the summer.

Indore is not only home to exotic and native small birds, but also home to some of the largest birds in world including ostrich and emu. Beans, oatmeal and protein items are being specially ordered for them along with food supplements.

Other than this, bird enclosures have been covered with green shade and dry grass. Their enclosures are sprayed with water thrice a day to keep them cool despite rising temperature.

Splashing Monkey town

Indore city zoo is home to a variety of primates ranging from the smallest monkey known as Finger monkey or Marmoset to Baboons and Sloth bears. To keep them happy and hydrated, temporary shades have been made in their enclosures.

“We turn on the sprinklers every few hours for monkeys, as they are notorious and often break other water lines we install in their enclosures,” Yadav said. For Marmoset who seeks more attention than any other monkey, special fruits and feeds are provided every 2 hours. Next in line, seeking extra attention, are the squealing monkeys.

The royal ones: wildcats

More than 50 air-coolers have been installed in animal enclosures of tigers, lions, jaguars, cheetah and

leopards. Other than this, to ensure that these wildcats don’t lose their temper due to rising temperatures, their enclosures are sprayed with sprinklers every couple of hours. Tigers have a pond, where they are often seen playing

Special Snake House treatment

Snake House is home to some of the rarest species like a 14 feet-long White Python (female), Green Vine snake, Banded Krait snake, Red Sand Boa and cobra. Catering to 30 such reptiles, Snake House now has an automatic humidifier for the comfort of these species.

Wallowing pond

Many deer perform wallowing, creating wallow sites in wet depressions in the ground, eventually forming quite large sites (2–3 m across and up to 1 m deep). Hence, wallowing ponds have been made for deer family in summers.

Other changes

The authorities have also made changes in the diet of the animals and birds. The meat consumption for carnivores has been reduced as they do not need much energy at this time. They have also reduced protein intake for birds, and are feeding them a carbohydrate-based diet. The green vegetables are being incorporated in the diet of herbivores animals while limiting the use of jaggery.