Indore: Zoo animals get coolers, sprinklers to beat the heat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With summer setting in and the scorching heat making conditions worse for animals, especially those in cages in an urban set-up, Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, also known as the City Zoo, has made arrangement for coolers, air-conditioners and sprinklers to provide them some respite. Water tanks have also been installed so that the animals can stay hydrated.

Zoo-in-charge Uttam Yadav said, “Water bodies and coolers have been installed for lion, tiger and leopard; besides, piped water is being sprayed. The same is true for monkeys and other animals. Bird cages are covered with cloth to protect them from the heat and sun, and sprinklers with water and mud have been arranged for sambar,” he added.

Keeping in mind that their measures do not push up the bio-footprint too much, the zoo authorities are using recyclable items to keep the surroundings cool and bearable. Yadav said, “Every animal is of a different nature and it’s essential that we take the requisite steps for them in accordance with their nature.” While some animals can adapt to increasing temperatures faster than others, some find it hard to survive in such a hot climate. It’s time to cool down for animals at the city zoo and prepare for one of the busiest seasons of the year. As vacations begin in May, thousands of children with their families will visit the City Zoo to learn about wild animals and be wowed by their majestic presence.

Lions, cheetahs and leopards enjoy cool weather but fear water. Therefore, sprinklers have been installed in their enclosures to keep the earth moist and atmosphere cool. Since tigers are a little different than other wild cats, they demand special treatment at the City Zoo. Along with sprinklers, coolers and shades, they are given a large pond of water. Most species of deer enjoy water. Therefore, sprinklers are kept on for them for a longer period of time. All species of bears tend to be very lazy during the summer. To keep them cool, sprinklers were installed in the enclosure.

For visitors, too, a shed has been prepared using a green mesh cover.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:31 PM IST