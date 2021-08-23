Indore: Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan sends gear for an 80-bed CCU

Indore: Famous cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation has extended a helping hand on Monday to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and sent equipment to establish an 80-bed critical care unit (CCU). The equipment, worth Rs 3.5 crore, will be used to establish a 50-bed CCU at Chacha Nehru Hospital and a 30-bed CCU at Cancer Hospital.

According to the dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, YouWeCan Foundation has sent about 20 types of equipment for setting up critical care units at the hospitals. “We received the equipment on Monday and they’ll be installed soon at the Chacha Nehru Hospital and Cancer Hospital,” he said.

The equipment sent by foundation includes 80 unit semi-Fowler ICU beds with mattress and pillow, 20 oxygen cylinders with flow meters, 32 BiPAP machines, 9 ICU ventilators, 2 ECG machines with display, 80 patient monitors, 3 suction machines, defibrillator with monitor and others.

The foundation has provided equipment to 40 hospitals across the city during the Covid waves. The foundation had come into contact with bone marrow transplant specialist Dr Preeti Malpani and decided to donate to the hospital for establishing a 100-bed critical care unit.

