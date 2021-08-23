e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Only American, NATO citizens and green card holders will now be allowed into Kabul airport: Reports People are of the same opinion. Now, PM has to take a decision: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on caste census
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Indore: Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan sends gear for an 80-bed CCU

Equipment sent to MGM Medical College will be used to establish 50-bed CCU at Chacha Nehru Hospital and 30-bed CCU at Cancer Hospital; cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation has sent about 20 different types of equipment for setting up critical care units at the hospitals.
Staff Reporter
The consignment of medical equipment arrives at MGM Medical College. | FPJ

The consignment of medical equipment arrives at MGM Medical College. | FPJ

Advertisement

Indore: Famous cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation has extended a helping hand on Monday to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and sent equipment to establish an 80-bed critical care unit (CCU). The equipment, worth Rs 3.5 crore, will be used to establish a 50-bed CCU at Chacha Nehru Hospital and a 30-bed CCU at Cancer Hospital.

According to the dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, YouWeCan Foundation has sent about 20 types of equipment for setting up critical care units at the hospitals. “We received the equipment on Monday and they’ll be installed soon at the Chacha Nehru Hospital and Cancer Hospital,” he said.

The equipment sent by foundation includes 80 unit semi-Fowler ICU beds with mattress and pillow, 20 oxygen cylinders with flow meters, 32 BiPAP machines, 9 ICU ventilators, 2 ECG machines with display, 80 patient monitors, 3 suction machines, defibrillator with monitor and others.

The foundation has provided equipment to 40 hospitals across the city during the Covid waves. The foundation had come into contact with bone marrow transplant specialist Dr Preeti Malpani and decided to donate to the hospital for establishing a 100-bed critical care unit.

ALSO READ

From cricket to the fast lane; Yuvraj Singh becomes the face of PUMA motor sport in India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal