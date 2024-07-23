 INDORE YUGPURUSHDHAM TRAGEDY: After Death Of 10 Kids, Just 3 Office Bearers To Be Replaced
Collector Asheesh Singh said that instructions have been given to remove the president, secretary and director of the society. He added that now the report is being sent to the state government, which would take decision about further action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of deaths of 10 mentally-challenged children of Yugpurush Dham Boddhik Vikas Kendra (a shelter home of mentally-retarded children), Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed to remove the president, secretary and director of the shelter home. Importantly, the operators of the home hid information of death of 5 children, claiming that death of just 5 children were registered. The probe team of the district administration exposed that total 10 deaths were reported from June 28 to July 2.

After getting the report of the probe team headed by IAS officer and ADM Gourav Benal and reply of the secretary and director of the shelter home, filed after issuing the show cause notice, collector Singh briefed media persons here on Monday. He said that instructions have been given to remove the president, secretary and director of the society. He said that now the report is being sent to the state government, which would take decision about further action.

It may be mentioned that in the interim report and even in the final report submitted by the probe team of the district administration, which was constituted after the incident was brought to the fore by Collector Singh. ADM Benal submitted the final report to collector Singh three days back. The report has clearly held the administration of the home responsible for its sheer negligence along with office operators including president, secretary and the director.

The team succeeded in exposing the lie of office bearers of the home, who hid the death of 5 children and claimed deaths of just 5. The report also says that even students began to fell ill from June 27 and became victims of loose motion and diarrhoea.

But the shelter home hid this information and did not inform the concerned department till June 30. The report revealed that operators of the home did not conduct the PM of those 5 children, whose information they concealed. The report holds the president, secretary and the director of the shelter home directly responsible for the deaths. 

