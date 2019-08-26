Indore: Youths stabbed in restaurant

Indore: Two youths were stabbed by unidentified persons over an argument in a restaurant in Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Sunday.

Alok Patidar, resident of Sudama Nagar, filed a complaint stating that two unknown persons attacked him and his friend in a restaurant. One of the accused stabbed Alok on left leg.

Police said Alok and his friend Nitin ordered food but two persons started disturbing them. Their arguments turned ugly and the accused stabbed Alok and Nitin and fled.