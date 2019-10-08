Indore: Youth’s body found in Sirpur lake, murder suspected

Indore: The dead body of a youth with his mouth stuffed with a piece of cloth was found floating in Sirpur lake on Monday morning, leading police to believe that the youth was murdered and his body dumped there.

Chandan Nagar police, who are investigating the matter said that the youth has been identified as Salam alias Tinku resident of Juna Risala area. “He had not returned home for the past two days,” a police official said, and his family members are claiming that he had a running feud with some people over a monetary dispute and they might be behind the murder. We are exploring all angles,” police said.

Police received information on Monday morning that a body was floating in the Sirpur lake. The body was fished out with the help of divers, and rigor mortis had set in, indicating that the victim had died at least 24 hours before. “The body has been sent for postmortem and then we will get the exact time and cause of death,” a police official said.