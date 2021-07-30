Indore: Youth tries to violate aunt, attacks her

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth tried to rape his aunt in Raoji Bazar area on Thursday evening when she was alone in her house, the police said.

As she offered resistance, the youth attacked her. The police are yet to lay their hands on the culprit.

In charge of Raoji Bazar police station Savita Choudhary said that the incident had taken place at around 7 pm on Thursday. The 40-year-old woman lodged a complaint saying that she was alone in her house when her nephew, son of her husband’s brother, entered there and held her hand with evil intentions.

When he tried to rape her the woman slapped him. The youth attacked the woman and ran away threatening her with dire consequences. The woman said that the accused had molested her on Wednesday when she was alone at home. He had done that many times. The woman’s complaint to his parents about the incident came to naught, though.