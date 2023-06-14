Indore: Youth To Get Training In Over 800 Courses Of 46 Sectors

Representative Pic/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana, training will be given to youths for more than 800 courses of 46 sectors to make them job oriented. They will also be receiving an honorarium of Rs. 8,000 to Rs 10,000 after training. The youths would be capable of getting jobs in private and government sector establishments on attractive salaries.

In the special presence of MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Ilayaraja T, a meeting of operators of various private sector establishments was organised at the collector's office here on Tuesday. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar was also present in this meeting. In the meeting, the officials of the private sector establishments and the organisations associated with them were given detailed information regarding the scheme. MP Lalwani and collector Dr Ilayaraja appealed to establishments and youth to take maximum advantage of this scheme. He said that this scheme is beneficial for both the employer and the youth. With this scheme, a large group of trained and skilled youth will be created in future. On the one hand, the youth will get better job opportunities and on the other hand, the employers will get trained and skilled human resources. Regarding the implementation of the scheme, it was informed that the establishments of 46 sectors identified for taking advantage of this scheme can apply online till June 15.

The scheme is an industry-oriented training scheme of Madhya Pradesh Government. Through which the youth having formal education on a large scale will be given the facility of on-the-job training (OJT) as student trainees in the establishments registered on the portal.

Registration can be done on the scheme's portal https://mmsky.mp.gov.in Registration on the portal is free. On registration through CSC or MP online, the service fee prescribed by the Madhya Pradesh government will be payable.