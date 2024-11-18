 Indore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry

Indore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry

He also threatened her that he would post all their personal photos on social media and make them viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly stalking and threatening the girl after she broke up with him in Indore. The accused threatened to kill all her family members if she doesn’t marry him . Reportedly, they were in relationship for 5 years.

The accused was identified as Rahul Thakur. On the basis of the complainant, Bhanwarkua police have registered a case against the accused on Sunday.

Read Also
Voting Is Biggest Right In Democracy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals To Voters Ahead Of...
article-image

According to information, the victim and Rajesh Thakur were in a relationship with each other for 5 years. Last year, the victim realised that his actions was not appropriate and she broke up with him. Following this, Rahul started stalking her.

He also threatened her that he would post all their personal photos on social media and make them viral. He also told her if that he didn't marry him, he would kill all her family members.

FPJ Shorts
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Jibe; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Jibe; VIDEO
Read Also
MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve
article-image

The victim got upset after constant pressure and torture by the accused and went to her aunt's house on Sunday. She then narrated her ordeal to the aunt. Later, her aunt took him to the police station and lodged a complaint. The victim told the police that the accused lived in her colony only.

The police then registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway. The incident highlighted the issue of harassment and threats faced by women after breakups, emphasizing the need to prompt legal intervention to protect victims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry

Indore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry

48-Year-Old Tribal Man Stripped Naked, Beaten, Paraded Over Affair With A Widow In MP's Alirajpur; 5...

48-Year-Old Tribal Man Stripped Naked, Beaten, Paraded Over Affair With A Widow In MP's Alirajpur; 5...

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo