Indore Youth Threatens Ex-Girlfriend To Kill Her Family Members After Break-Up, Forces Her To Marry

Representative Image | iStock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly stalking and threatening the girl after she broke up with him in Indore. The accused threatened to kill all her family members if she doesn’t marry him . Reportedly, they were in relationship for 5 years.

The accused was identified as Rahul Thakur. On the basis of the complainant, Bhanwarkua police have registered a case against the accused on Sunday.

According to information, the victim and Rajesh Thakur were in a relationship with each other for 5 years. Last year, the victim realised that his actions was not appropriate and she broke up with him. Following this, Rahul started stalking her.

He also threatened her that he would post all their personal photos on social media and make them viral. He also told her if that he didn't marry him, he would kill all her family members.

The victim got upset after constant pressure and torture by the accused and went to her aunt's house on Sunday. She then narrated her ordeal to the aunt. Later, her aunt took him to the police station and lodged a complaint. The victim told the police that the accused lived in her colony only.

The police then registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway. The incident highlighted the issue of harassment and threats faced by women after breakups, emphasizing the need to prompt legal intervention to protect victims.