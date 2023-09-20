Indore: Youth Takes Female Friend Out For Dinner, Gets Stabbed By Her Husband | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed by his female friend’s husband at a restaurant in the Lasudia police station jurisdiction late on Monday when the complainant and his friends were waiting for their order.

The accused attacked him with a knife following an argument between them. The youth is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The prime accused has been arrested and a search is on for his friend.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that the incident took place at Lalten Restaurant on the Bypass Road around 11 pm. Jitendra Pawar, a resident of MR-10 Road who is a digital marketer has lodged a complaint that he along with his female friend had gone for dinner at the restaurant.

They were sitting after having ordered their food when the accused Pradyumn, husband of the woman, and his friend came there and Pradyumn started an argument with Jitendra over taking his wife out for dinner. Pradyumn and his friend Saurabh started thrashing him.

Later, one of them took out a knife and attacked Jitendra. The complainant informed the police that the accused attacked him with an aim to kill him and he saved himself by fleeing. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital and the police are taking his statement.

The statements of his female friend and of the restaurant employees are also being recorded by the police. The CCTVs of the restaurant are being examined by the police. TI Soni further said that the accused Pradyumn was arrested and he is being questioned for his friend.

