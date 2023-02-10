Indore: Youth succumbs to injury, ‘jilted Romeo’ still missing

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The youth, who was shot at by the “jilted Romeo” near the railway station, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. After his death, the family members and relatives gathered at the Old Police Control Room and raised slogans against the accused demanding arrest and death penalty for him. The police assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused. The accused could not be arrested till this report was filed.

Sanskar Verma, a resident of Jabran Colony was shot at by Rahul Yadav near the GRP police station on Wednesday evening. Rahul was harassing Sanskar’s colleague.

The girl and Rahul reside in the same area and are related. For some time, the accused was harassing the girl and asking her to marry him but she kept on rejecting him as he is unemployed.

The deceased’s kin gathered at the Old Police Control Room near Regal Square and demanded the death penalty for the accused. A relative told the media that a complaint against the accused was also lodged with the police but no action was taken against him. The family members raised slogans demanding death penalty for the accused. A woman police officer talked to the family members and assured them to take strict action against Rahul.

Accused fled after locking house

A GRP officer said Rahul’s house was raided but before that he and his family managed to flee. After noticing the locked house, the police raided other places in search of him but the accused has been at large. The police feel that Rahul and his family may have fled the city to evade arrest.

