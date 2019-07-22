Indore: Youth stabbed to death, police clueless

Indore: Police have detained few persons in connection with murder case of Akshay Silawat who was stabbed by unidentified persons in Azad Nagar on late Saturday night.

However, the killers could not be traced till filing of this report. The accused had tried to turn the murder into road accident by leaving his bike near the body.

Azad Nagar police station incharge Sanjay Sharma said Akshay was stabbed to death by unidentified men in Virat Nagar. He was returning home when he was stopped by killers. Stab injures were found on his neck and abdomen.

After killing Akshay, the accused dumped his body on the road and left his bike near the body. They tried to turn murder into road accident and fled. Police said no one has seen him stabbing Akshay.

Investigation is underway and CCTVs installed near the spot or exit points are being examined to trace the accused.

Sources claimed that Akshay was in contact with drug addicts. It is believed that he had an argument with them. Sharma said some suspects have been detained in connection with murder case and they are being questioned further.