Indore: Youth stabbed to death at his workplace, accused detained

Indore: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a person in Chandan Nagar area on Friday evening. The police have detained the accused.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that the deceased was identified as Javed Shah (30), a resident of Chanduwala Road in Chandan Nagar area. He was employed at a glass godown in Jawahar Tekri area. The accused named Jishan reached there at around 5.30 pm and started an argument over some old issue. After that accused stabbed Javed using a knife more than six times and fled the scene. The people of the area informed the family members of Javed after which he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

TI Tomar said that the short postmortem report was received on Saturday evening and a case is being registered against the accused. The accused was detained after a few hours of the incident. Police said that Javed and accused Jishan had an argument a few days ago over some issue and he reached Javed’s workplace to take revenge.