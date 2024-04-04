Indore: Youth Stabbed On Rang Panchami Succumbs To Injuries | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was allegedly stabbed over applying colour on Rang Panchami, succumbed to his injuries in hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police have arrested two suspects and detained five minors in connection with the incident. Initially, they were booked for attempted murder and now charges of murder were also increased.

According to the Rajendra Nagar police, a dispute broke out between Chinu Pachaya, a resident of Chitrakoot Nagar, Shiv Bamniya and Rakesh Bamniya over applying colours on Rang Panchami. Later, Shiv and Rakesh along with their friends, stabbed Chinu. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries after a struggle of three days.

Chinu’s friend stated that he worked as a DJ operator. On March 30, Chinu was returning along with his friends Arun, Jayesh, Rahul and Sourabh. On their way, Shiv Bamniya attempted to remove Chinu’s mask to put colour which led to a scuffle but matter was pacified for that time. A few hours later, Shiv and Rakesh along with their friends again confronted Chinu near Sukhniwas Kankad around 2:30 pm which led to an altercation and Rakesh pull out a knife and stabbed Chinu twice. He began to bleed and the accused fled from the spot. He was the eldest son of his parents.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.