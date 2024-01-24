Indore: Youth Slips Into Gorge While Clicking A Selfie

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tourist from Indore, lost his life while attempting to capture a selfie on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 2:00 PM when Dinesh, along with three companions, visited the Dargah at Nalcha in Mandu after touring the city.

During their visit, all the companions reached the edge of Kakad Kho, a gorge, for sightseeing. Here, Dinesh was trying to take a selfie near a tree outside the railing of the gorge. Unfortunately, he slipped and fell into the gorge, resulting in his untimely demise.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Dhamnod SDOP Monica Singh and Nalcha Thana in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan, along with a rescue team, rushed to the scene. The youth's body is trapped deep in the gorge, and local residents, along with the police and SDRF teams, are making efforts to retrieve the body.

Notably, Kakad Kho is also known as a suicide point, and several tragic incidents have occurred here before. The railing where the youth was taking a selfie was already damaged, leading him to the mouth of the gorge. Efforts are underway to extract the body with the assistance of the SDRF team.