Indore: Youth Slapped By Constable, Police Say He Was Teasing A Girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly slapped an employee of a liquor shop in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The commissioner has instructed the ACP to investigate the case.

On the other hand, police said that the liquor shop’s employee was teasing a girl near Meghdoot Choupati when the constable caught him and took him to the police station. The girl has also given a written complaint against the youth to the police.

A video in which constable Raju Mandloi was seen slapping a person named Sumit Rai, who is an employee of a liquor shop has gone viral. Rai alleged that after closing the shop, he reached choupati to have food when constable Raju Mandloi stopped and slapped him.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Sumit Rai was taken to the police station as he was teasing a girl at Meghdoot Choupati when Mandloi took him to the police station.

The girl, a resident of UP has given a written complaint to the police stating that she came here for a city tour and was at choupati with her friend.

A youth named Sumit was looking at her with bad intentions. Constable Mandloi who was in civil dress, caught the youth. TI Gurjar said that the investigation is on into the case. CP Makrand Deouskar has instructed an ACP to investigate the matter.

