Indore: Youth siphons Rs 3.34 Lakhs from woman’s account, held

The state cyber cell on Wednesday arrested a person for siphoning off Rs 3.34 lakh from a woman’s account. The accused used to frequent the woman's place in the name of helping her and managed to “obtain” her bank details and later stole the amount.

MODUS OPERANDI

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said Pardeshipura resident Manju Choudhary, 53, had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person had transferred money from her bank account. The money was transferred in an e-wallet on different dates in December 2018. The accused has stolen Rs 3.34 lakh from the account.

THE PROBE

The cyber cell officials initiated a probe after they came to know the Paytm number through which the money was transferred. Later, the money was transferred to a bank account from the Paytm wallet.

*Cyber officials detained the bank account holder named Vikas Pawar, a resident of Pardeshipura. During the questioning,

*Vikas allegedly told the police cyber officials that he used to visit the woman’s place on the pretext of helping her as she was staying alone.

*After gaining her confidence, he took her bank details and stole money from her account. The accused used to accompany her to the bank and market and gradually gained her faith.

*A mobile phone, SIM card and bank passbook used in the crime were seized.

SP Singh said that the woman's husband was a head constable in SAF in the city and she was drawing pension after his death.

*The accused had also bought a television with the money stolen from the woman’s account. The TV was also seized by the officials.