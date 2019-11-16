Indore: Youth shot at over old rivalry, critical

Indore: A 26-year-old youth was shot at by three persons in full public view in Pardeshipura area on Saturday, over an old rivalry.

He received three bullets and he is undergoing treatment in MY Hospital. The accused could not be arrested till the filing this report.

Investigating officer SI Amit Katiyar said the incident took place in Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area around 1.30 pm, when the victim Lalit Meena, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta was going for his job at a petrol pump in Pardeshipura. He was accosted by three persons and they had an argument which turned ugly and one of the accused took out a country made pistol and shot Lalit, who was hit twice on his hand and once in his waist and fell down on the ground. The accused fled from the scene after the incident. Lalit called his brother over phone and he was admitted to MY Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was attacked by three youth identified as Shravan, Sandeep and Vinay over an old rivalry. Lalit told the police that the accused had attacked on him a few days ago too. He didn’t give a clear reason behind the attack.

A case under various sections including 307 of IPC has been registered against the suspects and a search is on for them.