 Indore: Youth robs mobile phone, caught within an hour
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested a youth with a phone, which was snatched by him from a person in the area on Wednesday night. The police claimed that the accused was arrested within an hour after the incident.

According to the police, Dilip Lohar, a resident of Smriti Nagar area had lodged a complaint that he was taking a walk while talking over the phone when a person on a scooter snatched his mobile phone. Lohar chased him and tried to catch the accused but in vain. He later reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police team started a search for the accused in Palhar Nagar, Chhota Bangarda Road, Nandbagh Road, Kushwah Nagar etc and managed to arrest the accused named Pradeep within an hour. The mobile phone which was snatched by him from Lohar was also recovered. The price of the mobile phone is Rs 85,000. The accused is being questioned for other such crimes. It is said that the accused was earlier booked by the Banganga police station for his involvement in a case. 

