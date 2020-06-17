Indore: Youth returns home from office, ends life

Indore: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his home in Aerodrome area late on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason could not be ascertained.

Aerodrome police station in charge Ashok Patidar said the deceased has been identified as Pawan Sahu (28), a resident of Shubham Nagar area. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Pawan was employed with a city-based company.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawan came home from office around 8 pm after and retired to his room. His brother reached went to his room but Pawan was not there. Later, he found Pawan hanging around 11 pm. He then frantically informed other family members and they rushed Pawan to the hospital.

Police are taking statements of family members. The body has been handed over to the family members after the autopsy on Wednesday.