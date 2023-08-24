Indore: Youth Refuses To Pay For Fuel, Opens Fire On Petrol Pump Employees, Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the Aerodrome police for robbing two employees of a petrol pump in the area, police said on Wednesday. Two other persons including a minor boy are being searched by the police in connection with the same. The accused was taken to the petrol pump for the recreation of the incident where he apologised to the petrol pump employees by touching their feet.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that two persons in a car came to the petrol pump on 60 Feet Road on August 20 and fueled up their car. When the employees asked for Rs 3410, the accused refused to give the money and opened fire on them using a pistol. The petrol pump employees informed the owner of the pump and later the police were informed.

A team was constituted by the senior officers to nab the accused. During the examination of the CCTVs, information was received that the accused was seen on Chhota Bangarda Road. The police reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest the accused named Praveen, a resident of Amrakunj Colony in the area. While fleeing, the accused fell on the road due to which he received injuries on his leg and hand. He allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he had kept the firearm at his place and the police seized it from there.

Later, he was taken to the petrol pump where he recreated the crime. Police claimed that after reaching the petrol pump, the accused touched the feet of the employees and apologised to them.

Sahu further said that a minor boy was also with him in the car. The person, who provided the pistol and car, was also booked by the police. They are also being searched for by the police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)