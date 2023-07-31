Indore: Youth Plans Self-Abduction, Demands 50 K From Father | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth with the help of his four friends planned his abduction in the Vijay Nagar area so that he could extort money from his father.

He also sent a video to his father, where some people were seen thrashing him with a belt, to convince his father that he was in pain and therefore should pay the demanded ransom amount of Rs 50,000.

However, police saw through the ruse and managed to arrest the youth and three of his friends while one of their accomplices is absconding.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Mukesh Badotkar, a resident of Dewas had lodged a complaint on July 28 that his son Ayush, who is a college student, had been abducted by some men near Radisson Square.

Ayush had come to the city from Dewas to attend his coaching class in the city. His father told police that Ayush had made a phone call to his father around noon saying that some men were chasing him.

Later, he informed his father that he had been abducted by some men. One of the accused talked to Ayush’s father Mukesh using his (Ayush’s) mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 50,000 to release Ayush.

He threatened that they would kill Ayush if they did not receive money. Mukesh was scared on hearing that his son had been abducted. He rushed to the city and lodged a complaint with the police.

Attempt To Mislead The Police

To prove that he had been abducted, Ayush sent a video to his father where a person was seen thrashing Ayush with a belt while another person was making the video. In the video, Ayush was seen crying and screaming which scared his father that the abductors may kill his son. After seeing the video, Mukesh immediately reached the city and lodged a complaint.

Police Not Convinced

When Mukesh informed the police that his son had been abducted and the abductors had demanded Rs 50,000 to release him, the police became suspicious.

TI Gurjar said that the demand made by the abductors was too little as no professional criminal would demand such a small amount. The police team started investigating and started checking the CCTVs of the area from where Ayush was allegedly abducted.

As Ayush’s phone had been switched off after the alleged kidnapping, the police could not trace him. However, the moment Ayush’s phone became active, they found the location in Dewas.

Police also came to know that one of Ayush’s friend also lives in the place where the phone’s location was traced.

Police checked the area and found Ayush and arrested him. Then police arrested his friends Ankit, Sumit and Akash and they were charged with an attempt to extort money from Ayush’s father.

One of their accomplices named Golu was still absconding.

Needed Money To Throw A Party

During questioning, Ayush told police that he needed the money to throw a party for his friends, so he cooked up the abduction story.

