Indore: Youth passes out at PS; rushed to hospital; dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died under mysterious circumstances at the Chandan Nagar area. It is said that the police caught his vehicle and he had gone to the police station to show his vehicle papers when he crashed on to the floor and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. It is believed that he died due to cardiac arrest.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Amzad Mansuri. His vehicle was caught by the police as the driver was not carrying the documents. Amzad was informed by the police to produce the documents to retrieve his vehicle.

Younger brother Firoz said Amzad had reached the PS and was showing the documents to the police when he fell unconscious. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact reason of his death.

Another case was reported from the Azad Nagar area. A youth named Rahul died after his condition deteriorated at his place. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. It is said that after having breakfast, he was getting ready for work when his condition deteriorated. It is believed that he died due to a heart attack. His autopsy report is awaited.

Youth ends life

A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Azad Nagar area. According to the police, the 25-year-old youth has been identified as Gautam. He was a resident of Shainbagh Colony. He was found hanging by a family member on Saturday evening after which he was taken to the hospital but it was too late. The police are taking the statement of the family.