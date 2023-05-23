Indore: Youth, minor boy held with 7 stolen two-wheelers 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a minor boy were caught by the police with 7 stolen two-wheeler vehicles, police said on Monday.

Interestingly, after stealing a bike, the accused contacted the complainant through a social media platform and demanded Rs 20,000 if he wanted to get his vehicle back.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that a bike was stolen from Abhinav Nagar in Chitawad area on May 6. The vehicle owner had complained to the police.

After that, he was contacted by a person on a social media platform. The accused informed him that he had stolen his bike and demanded Rs 20,000 to return it. The complainant struck a bargain and it was decided that he would transfer Rs 15,000 to the account of the accused’s girlfriend.

The accused later called the complainant to Bagh to get his bike. The complainant was in contact with the police so the police were aware of every movement. The complainant reached their village in Bagh with the police and when the accused came to meet the complainant to return the bike, he was caught by the police. The accused was identified as Raju Jamra, a resident of Bagh in Dhar district. During a search, the police also recovered a pistol and some live cartridges from the accused. He allegedly confessed to stealing the bike with the help of his minor friend. After that, the police also caught the minor boy. So far, the police have recovered 7 two-wheeler vehicles from them and the accused is being questioned for other theft incidents.

